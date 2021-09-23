Late yesterday, the Food and Drug Administration greenlit third shots of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine after six months for Americans 65 and older, as well as those at risk of serious illness or who work in places with high exposure to the virus.
The much-anticipated announcement is narrower than the proposal Biden officials laid out in mid-August. At the time, high-ranking health officials anticipated booster shots being made available to everyone 18 years and older who had received Pfizer or Moderna’s vaccine eight months earlier.
For weeks, angry scientists criticized the move as a political announcement that came before researchers had firmed up when booster shots were necessary.
But Biden’s chief medical officer defended it in an interview yesterday with our colleagues from The Early 202. From the get-go, administration officials were clear the plan was contingent on sign off from the FDA and CDC, Anthony Fauci said.
- The public perception: “I know there seems to have been maybe an understandable bit of confusion,” he told The Post’s Jacqueline Alemany just hours before the FDA’s authorization of booster shots.
- What he says happened: “Data came into the FDA, they looked at the data, they are going to give a regulatory decision — which we all agreed we would abide by the regulatory decision, of course, you have to — and that we would wait for the recommendation of the CDC. And that process is going on right now.”
Next big question
Privately, administration officials say the decision isn’t too far off from what they initially outlined — millions of people could qualify for boosters under the definition of those at risk.
A statement from acting FDA commissioner Janet Woodcock included a wide array of essential workers, specifically pointing to health-care personnel, teachers and day-care staff, as well as grocery store workers and those in homeless shelters and prisons.
But still: The CDC’s advisory committee will meet today to sort out recommendations for the shot's use.
What that entails:
- Advisers will likely define who is most susceptible to becoming seriously ill from the coronavirus.
- They’ll also probably seek to hammer out a definition for a seemingly broad group: people “whose frequent institutional or occupational exposure” puts them at high risk.
Expect states to put their own twist on prioritizing who should get a third shot, a la the coronavirus vaccine rollout earlier this year.
“There is more customization at the state and local level based on experience, what’s happening in terms of the pandemic, who’s been affected and other factors,” said Julie Morita, a former advisory committee member and current executive vice president of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.
Shots in arms
States were asked to hold off on administering boosters until the government completes its work. The CDC director is expected to quickly sign off on recommendations from the agency’s advisory committee, The Post’s Laurie McGinley and Lena H. Sun report.
That sets the stage for third doses to be doled out as soon as this week in pharmacies and some doctors’ offices. But states still have challenges to sort out to avoid a rocky rollout, my colleagues report.
For instance: In past meetings, CDC advisers have indicated they want to prioritize boosters for groups who were vaccinated first, such as nursing home residents. But over last winter, both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine were available to facilities.
- “In North Dakota, the vast majority [of long-term-care facilities] had a mixture of people that needed both Moderna and Pfizer,” Molly Howell, director of North Dakota’s immunization program and a liaison member to the CDC panel, said at Wednesday’s CDC advisory committee meeting. “I don’t know that it’s realistic to keep going back with different brands.”
Stat's Helen Branswell:
Check out Help Desk: A whole new team of Washington Post journalists who will provide trusted advice about personal tech. They'll answer the important questions: How does tech impact your privacy, your security, your family, your health, the environment and — yes — even American democracy? Plus: how-tos, step-by-step guides, deep dives on your data and truly independent reviews. Learn more from The Post's tech columnist Geoffrey A. Fowler.
Coronavirus
Nearly half of the unvaccinated face barriers to immunization
The “unvaccinated but willing” are running into difficulties getting vaccinated, including access to transportation and information, The Post’s Meryl Kornfield reports. They account for 10 percent of the American population and 44 percent of unvaccinated people.
- One solution: Nearly 100 clinics across the country have attempted to reach this group by helping them sign up for appointments, driving them to their appointments, vaccinating them during lunch or off-hours and distributing brochures about the vaccine.
- The initiative, dubbed “Project Finish Line,” has immunized more than 112,000 people since June. The project aims to vaccinate 1 million hard-to-reach people.
Biden pledges to make U.S. an ‘arsenal of vaccines’
President Biden announced Wednesday that the U.S. will donate another 500 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine to countries in need, The Post’s Anne Gearan reports.
- The pledge, made at Wednesday’s virtual summit on covid-19, moves the administration closer toward its goal of inoculating 70 percent of the world’s population by September 2022.
- Vice President Harris also announced that the United States would donate $250 million to a new World Bank fund to finance global health security initiatives and prevent future outbreaks.
“We’re not going to solve this crisis with half-measures or middle-of-the-road ambitions,” Biden said.
Key context: The announcement comes as the administration faces fierce criticism for its decision to offer booster shots even though vaccination rates remain in single digits in most of Africa — and despite the World Health Organization’s moratorium on booster shots through the end of the year.
White House prescriptions
Biden huddles with warring Democrats — but no deal emerges.
- What happened: Over meetings spanning five hours, Biden “sought to confront the schisms that have separated his party for months,” The Post’s Tony Romm, Seung Min Kim and Marianna Sotomayor report.
- The pledge: When Democrats returned to the Capitol, they praised Biden and said they’d work together to craft a path forward on a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill and the massive social spending package the party wants to use to make major changes to health care.
Agency alert
HHS watchdog nominee faces Senate
Christi Grimm, Biden’s pick to be the Department of Health and Human Services' inspector general, appeared to sail through a Senate Finance Committee hearing on Wednesday. If confirmed, Grimm will study the country’s response to the pandemic.
If Grimm’s name sounds familiar, it’s because former president Donald Trump attempted to oust her from her current role as principal deputy inspector general in May 2020. Trump named then-assistant U.S. attorney Jason Weida to replace Grimm after her office released a scathing report detailing widespread shortages of critical medical equipment, The Post’s Lisa Rein reported at the time. Weida was never confirmed.
Industry Rx
Pfizer CEO urges staff to fight Democrats’ drug price plan
Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla sent a three-minute video message to company employees enjoining them to fight drug price negotiations, Politico’s Sarah Owermohle reports. In the video, Bourla said Democrats’ drug pricing plan “will have a little positive impact on patients where it really matters at the pharmacy.”
This is the pharmaceutical industry’s latest objection to a Democrat-backed plan to allow the government to negotiate prices on high-cost drugs, saving over $450 billion in a decade. But drug companies argue it will hamstring new drug development.
- Related: Nearly 18 million Americans were unable to pay for at least one prescription medication for their household in the past three months, according to a West Health and Gallup survey.
- About 1 in 10 adults said they skipped a pill to preserve the medication and save money.
In other health news
Here’s what else you need to know:
- Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) said she does not support the “Women’s Health Protection Act,” a Democrat-backed abortion rights bill that attempts to codify Roe v. Wade, The Los Angeles Times’s Jennifer Haberkorn writes.
- The delta variant is “by far” the world’s most dominant coronavirus variant, Maria Van Kerkhove, a top World Health Organization scientist, said Tuesday. The delta variant is “outcompeting and replacing” other variants and is the most transmissible, The Post’s Katerina Ang reports.
- More than half of adults who developed a rare inflammatory syndrome after a coronavirus infection were admitted to an intensive care unit. Nearly half required respiratory support and about 7 percent died, The Post’s Meryl Kornfield reports.
- U.S. officials and the World Health Organization are unsuccessfully pressuring drug companies to share their coronavirus vaccine technology with nations that urgently need more shots, The New York Times’s Stephanie Nolen and Sheryl Gay Stolberg report.
- As students return to campus and delta variant cases surge, many faculty members are worried about coronavirus infections and have joined protests, signed petitions and written open letters demanding more pandemic protections, The Post’s Susan Svrluga reports.
- Public health experts are bewildered why Biden hasn’t yet picked a permanent nominee to lead the FDA in the middle of a still-raging pandemic, Kaiser Health News’s Rachana Pradhan reports.
- The abortion debate on the Hill is similar to one in 1992, where Democrats vowed to bring up a bill to protect abortion rights, believing it would play in their political favor, KHN's Julie Rovner writes.
Sugar rush
Thanks for reading! See y'all tomorrow.