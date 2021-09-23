The situation in Ethiopia highlights the cyclical and interconnected nature of the hunger-instability nexus: Food insecurity can be both a driver of conflict as well as a consequence. The ongoing conflict in Ethiopia’s Tigray region has left at least 400,000 people in acute food insecurity, while in the broader context over 5 million Ethiopians are in need of humanitarian assistance. The food crisis will likely continue, as the fighting has reduced harvests by at least half of average levels — and the country’s crops, pastures and rangelands struggle to recover from the desert locust infestation.