That’s what our research found when we studied the 2017 hurricane season, the costliest to date and one of the deadliest in U.S. history. In just one month, Texas, Florida, and Puerto Rico were hit by some of the strongest hurricanes in the history of Atlantic tropical storms. Hurricane María devastated Puerto Rico and its infrastructure, destroying key electricity transmission and distribution lines and eventually becoming the largest blackout in the history of any U.S. state or territory, as measured in total customer-hours of lost electricity. Hurricane María left the entire archipelago without electricity, offering us a unique chance to investigate a key question: When everyone loses power, who gets power back first?