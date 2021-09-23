One of the things that struck me while watching a video of Ben Shapiro speaking at Rep. Dan Crenshaw’s (R-Tex.) youth summit in Houston earlier this month was that Shapiro, next-generation voice of the right, isn’t all that young anymore. At one point, for example, he made an “Old Man Yells At Cloud” joke about President Biden — a reference to an episode of “The Simpsons” that came out in 2002, slightly before or at around the time that most of the summit’s attendees were born. Youth is transient, and even though Shapiro and I might both consider ourselves young, we are not. Our efforts to appeal to young people will always have a “how do you do, fellow kids” feel to it, to reference a meme that is itself almost teenage.