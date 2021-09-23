The FBI waited almost three week to share a decryption key with those victims while it planned an operation against the hacking group REvil, our colleagues Ellen Nakashima and Rachel Lerman reported. Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Gary Peters (D-Mich.) will call for “a better understanding” of how the U.S. government balances investigations about hackers and needs of victims, according to Peters’s opening statement, which The Cybersecurity 202 obtained ahead of this morning’s hearing.