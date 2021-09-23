Over the past few weeks, New Jersey Republicans have suggested that the race for governor on Nov. 2 is getting closer, with Gov. Phil Murphy watching his poll lead dwindle. Monmouth, the only independent pollster to look at the race since June, isn't seeing that. In a month, Ciattarelli has become better-known by all voters, and consolidated the Republican vote: Support for him from GOP voters has grown from 85 percent in August to 91 percent now. That's the only trend moving his way, though, with Murphy holding a 27-point lead on who could best “handle the pandemic” and the Republican leading by just 2 points on “helping small business” and “crime,” and by just 6 points on “taxes,” an issue at the center of his ad campaign.