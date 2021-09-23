Racialization is a public phenomenon, and inflammatory actions can overwhelm calming rhetoric in the court of public opinion. President George W. Bush reassured domestic and global audiences after 9/11 that “the enemy of America is not our many Muslim friends.” Nevertheless, his decision to invade Iraq was a boon to al-Qaeda recruiters because it played right into their narrative of a United States at war with Islam. Within the United States, assaults against Muslims spiked, and suspicions and violence still endure 20 years later.