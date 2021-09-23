This isn’t the first time that the U.S. government has tried to stop Haitian refugees by sending them to Guantánamo, which is a legal black hole — a territory under U.S. control where people don’t have the same rights to due process as those on U.S. soil. At the beginning of the HIV/AIDS crisis in the 1980s, the Reagan administration claimed that Haitian people were vectors for the disease. This not only prevented Haitian emigres from donating blood (along with hemophiliacs, heroin users, and homosexuals), but was used as pretext for barring Haitians from entering the country while also dampening tourism to the island. Many Americans came to believe that casual visits to the island would be enough to contract the virus.