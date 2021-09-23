That presidential approval ratings are so often driven by partisan views suggests that one should expect a smaller positive effect from passing particular policies. There’s an ongoing debate about the extent to which Biden and Democrats would or wouldn’t be rewarded by White working-class voters even if they pass policies that directly benefit those voters. Biden and the Democrats already passed legislation benefiting that group, and it doesn’t seem to have provided any permanent political boost. It’s also possible that it was too long ago to still have an effect — positive or negative.