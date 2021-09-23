Since then, Biden’s approval rating among Republicans has slipped, as it has overall. Those early few months in which the pandemic was receding and Biden was viewed positively by the country are now firmly in the past. The question that remains for him politically is whether he can get them back.
At the moment, that question is centered on Democratic proposals to increase spending on infrastructure and social programs and to combat climate change. Those proposals come in two pieces: a negotiated bipartisan bill centered on roads and bridges and a second, partisan bill that would add funding for a range of other things, including Medicare, using a filibuster-proof process called reconciliation. New polling from the Pew Research Center released Thursday finds that about half of the country supports each proposal.
It’s useful to note that the question included both the estimated price tags of the bills and an overview of what they contain. There’s been a lot more wrangling in Washington over the latter bill, but it’s viewed about the same as the bipartisan measure. Where the bills largely differ is in the level of opposition from Republicans, who are 12 points more opposed to the reconciliation bill than the bipartisan one.
It’s also important to note that on each proposal the number of people who told Pew that they weren’t sure how they felt was equal to or greater than the number opposed. That suggests that there is still ground to be gained for both proponents of the proposals and for those who hope to sink them. Past polling showing the measures as popular offer one insight; that that support was fairly soft offers another.
These results, while informative, were to my mind not the most useful ones. That title goes to a question about whether Biden’s policies have or have not improved the economy so far. On that, a plurality said his policies had made the economy worse. Even among Democrats, fewer than a half said he had made things better.
Why’s that important? Because Biden has already signed into law a substantial package of economic support for the country, one that included, among other things, monthly checks to millions of parents. Those parents received letters signed by Biden, touting the income they’d receive. It was as direct an effort to take political credit for government-distributed money as you’ll see — and yet Biden doesn’t seem to have benefited politically.
Of course, there’s a lot more going on in the economy than that, including a pandemic that’s continued to keep its foot on the economy’s throat. But that’s the point: This was an effort to directly shift the economy and then reap the political rewards, but despite the legislation passing and going into effect, it didn’t boost Biden a few months later.
We’ve pointed out before that the surge of new coronavirus cases in late June seems to have contributed to skepticism about the economy. Biden’s approval ratings on both the economy and the pandemic have slipped since June in YouGov polling. (The figures shown below are three-week averages.)
Notice that the downshift in approval from Republicans on the economy began slightly earlier. The high point came in that poll released May 10. Since then, it has slipped lower fairly consistently. Why? Well, Pew asked respondents how concerned they were about several economic issues. Seven in 10 Republicans said their biggest concern was inflation; about half said it was employers having trouble finding employees.
Interestingly, early May was also the point at which Fox News began spending a lot more time talking about inflation during its coverage. (Contrast the frequency of mentions of inflation on Fox with the lower frequency it was mentioned on CNN.) Attention on the political right turned to inflation and inflation became a central concern of Republicans, whose opinions of Biden’s handling of the economy soured.
This is a correlation, not proof of causation. But it is a reminder that Biden’s performance as president is viewed through particular lenses that change how it is perceived. If Sean Hannity spent two weeks of his Fox News shows touting Biden’s performance on the economy, do you think that would not have an effect on his poll numbers? If the legislation passes and is treated as toxic and damaging by Fox News’s hosts, what would you expect to happen then?
That presidential approval ratings are so often driven by partisan views suggests that one should expect a smaller positive effect from passing particular policies. There’s an ongoing debate about the extent to which Biden and Democrats would or wouldn’t be rewarded by White working-class voters even if they pass policies that directly benefit those voters. Biden and the Democrats already passed legislation benefiting that group, and it doesn’t seem to have provided any permanent political boost. It’s also possible that it was too long ago to still have an effect — positive or negative.
It’s easy to be nihilist about this: So why do anything? Why pass legislation if it doesn’t aid your election? One reason is that members of both parties ran on some components of what’s proposed, either expanding infrastructure or otherwise increasing support. Not voting for those things now simply leaves them exposed to attack.
A better way to look at it, of course, is to consider not how the legislators might benefit but how the public might.