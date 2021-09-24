In its draft report, it estimates that about 33,700 votes were cast by people who’d moved from their listed addresses or might have voted in multiple counties — issues it identifies as being of “critical” severity. To be clear at the outset, there is no reason to treat this claim as serious or valid on its surface; the legal principle of falsus in uno, falsus in omnibus (false in one thing, false in everything) should certainly apply here. Even within the report itself, the Cyber Ninjas admit that “there are potential ways that a voter could receive their ballot which in some cases would not violate the law” in the case of those who’d purportedly moved. It also explained how it identified those multiple-county votes: It found thousands of voters “with the same first, middle, last name and birth year” who’d voted in multiple counties.