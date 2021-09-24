In mid-August, the administration proposed making boosters available to everyone 18 years and older who had received Pfizer or Moderna’s vaccine eight months earlier.

On Wednesday, the FDA greenlit a third shot of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine after six months for Americans 65 and older, as well as those at risk of serious illness or who have high exposure to the virus at work.

On Thursday, the CDC advisory panel’s recommendations mostly reflected the FDA’s authorization. But in a contentious 9 to 6 vote, the panel declined to recommend boosters for people at risk of contracting the coronavirus from their job.