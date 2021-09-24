👀: The House Jan. 6 committee has issued subpoenas for several Trump aides and advisers. More on that below.
On the Hill
Eleven questions for … Rep. Tom Suozzi
Eleven Questions for … Rep. Thomas Suozzi (D-N.Y.): Welcome to the second edition of our new weekly interview feature, in which we talk to lawmakers, lobbyists, administration officials and other Washington types. (We promise we won't only interview northeastern Democrats named Tom.)
We asked Suozzi about his crusade to repeal the cap on the state and local tax deduction imposed by Republican in 2017, what he thought of a recent fashion statement made by a fellow New York Democrat and whether he'll run for governor next year.
The Early: In one sentence, what do you actually do all day in your job?
Suozzi: I solve problems, try to help people and talk to my colleagues about SALT whenever I can.
The Early: Finish this sentence: The worst thing about Washington is _______.
Suozzi: Not being home with my family.
The Early: How many hours of sleep do you get a night?
Suozzi: If I don’t get eight hours, I am cranky.
The Early: What was the last book you finished? (Be honest!) And what are you reading now?
Suozzi: 'Can American Capitalism Survive?' by Steven Pearlstein and the Gospel of John by John.
The Early: You’ve vowed to oppose any changes to the tax code that don’t include a repeal of the SALT cap. That isn't included in the reconciliation bill right now. Would you really vote against the final bill if it doesn’t fully repeal the cap — even if you’re the swing vote?
Suozzi: No SALT, no deal.
The Early: The American Enterprise Institute estimates that almost 90 percent of the tax savings from repealing the cap “would benefit taxpayers with adjusted gross incomes of $200,000 or more, and almost half of the tax reduction would go to taxpayers with incomes above $1 million.” How do you reconcile that with President Biden’s call for the wealthy to pay more in taxes?
Suozzi: We are raising the highest income tax rate from 37 percent back to 39.6 percent. We are putting a 3 percent surcharge on all incomes over $5 million. There are other tax increases that affect people who make over $400,000 per year. Any restoration of the SALT deduction will be paid for by the wealthiest Americans and they will derive only a portion of the benefits. A firefighter and a teacher in my district or most places in downstate New York have a combined household income of $200,000. Because of the cost of living in our region, these are middle class families — they are not wealthy.
The Early: The Financial Times columnist Edward Luce wrote last week that repealing the cap “would give Republicans an easy opportunity to paint Democrats as hypocrites who claim to be pro-poor while serving their rich donor base. Do you worry SALT repeal would fuel Republican attack ads next year?
Suozzi: The SALT cap repeal would allow progressive states that have progressive policies to continue to insure their children, pay their teachers well, fight climate change and to fund infrastructure. If the Republicans believe that their rich donor base should pay more, then I invite them to support an increase in the top tax rate and the 3 percent surcharge on millionaires, and the increase in the capital gains and corporate rates.
The Early: What did you think of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Met Gala dress?
Suozzi: I am now in the market to buy a ‘No SALT, No Deal’ suit.
The Early: Describe your Sunday routine.
Suozzi: I like to work out for at least an hour in the morning — lifting weights, doing the elliptical machine or going for a walk or bike ride with my wife. Then go to church (unless we’ve gone to the 4 o’clock mass on Saturday night) and have at least one meal with as many family members as possible — unless I need to go to a bunch of events.
The Early: Who is your closest friend on the other side of the aisle?
Suozzi: It was former [Rep.] Peter T. King [(R-N.Y.)], who didn't run for reelection last year]. Now, I’d say it’s [Rep.] John Moolenaar [(R-Mich.)] — he and I became close when we served as co-chairs of the National Prayer Breakfast.
The Early: You’re said to be considering running for governor. What are you weighing and when do plan to make a decision?
Suozzi: Right now, the most important thing I can do for New Yorkers is to get SALT relief for them and their families. Everything else right now is secondary.
Subpoenas issued by Jan. 6 committee
Jan. 6 committee escalates investigation with subpoenas for Trump allies: “The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol has issued subpoenas to two top Trump White House officials, former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and former deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino, as well as to Kash Patel, who was serving as chief of staff to the acting defense secretary that day,” our Post colleagues report. “An additional subpoena targets longtime Trump adviser Stephen K. Bannon.”
- “The executive privilege questions will be especially focused on Meadows and Scavino due to their roles in the White House and access to Trump at the time of the attack.”
- “Questions to Patel would likely deal with the committee’s concerns over Trump’s communications with the Pentagon and efforts to stay in office after Jan. 20. Bannon was a leading advocate of making Jan. 6 a key moment in Trump’s efforts to stay in office.”
- And “the White House is leaning toward releasing information to Congress about what Trump and his aides were doing during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol,” The Post reports.
Sinema's stance
What Sinema wants: Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), who's expressed concerns about Democrats' $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill, sounded enthusiastic about its climate provisions in an interview with the Arizona Republic's Yvonne Wingett Sanchez.
"In Arizona, we're all too familiar with the impacts of a changing climate … from increasing wildfires to the severe droughts, to shrinking water levels at Lake Mead, damage to critical infrastructure — these are all the things that we're dealing with in Arizona every day,” she said. ”We know that a changing climate costs Arizonans. And right now, we have the opportunity to pass smart policies to address it — looking forward to that.”
In the agencies
More from our interview: Fauci expects government pandemic workers to be made essential if government shuts down
About that government shutdown: As we reported on Thursday, Anthony S. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, strongly cautioned against a government shutdown, arguing that doing so could have a “profound effect” on the government's ability to combat the pandemic that's killed 1 in 500 Americans.
Fauci told us he expects those working on the pandemic to be declared essential employees (meaning they'll continue to work but likely not get paid).
“I don't want to be negotiating that with you on the phone because I don't know exactly what accommodations are going to be made for people who are directly involved in working on the pandemic. But I would imagine that they would be made exceptions to the shutdown,” he said.
Local mandates, please
Fauci declined to say whether he thinks Biden should have mandated federal workers and health-care workers get vaccinated sooner, but defended the new mandates against political pushback and impending legal action from Republicans.
“I notice a lot of pushback on mandates and there are a lot of lawsuits that are coming down, but the fact is, this is a public crisis,” Fauci told us.
Still, he admitted that a more “central mandate” from the president would incur “an extraordinary amount of pushback,” and pleaded with local lawmakers and officials to implement local mandates to increase vaccination rates.
At the White House
Congressional Black Caucus leaders outraged over treatment of Haitian migrants
Biden treading water with Black leaders: “Biden’s relationship with Black leaders and activists has rapidly deteriorated, as many have condemned his treatment of Haitian migrants and grown angry with his failure to overhaul policing and enact sweeping laws protecting voting rights,” our colleagues Sean Sullivan and Tyler Pager report.
