Suozzi: We are raising the highest income tax rate from 37 percent back to 39.6 percent. We are putting a 3 percent surcharge on all incomes over $5 million. There are other tax increases that affect people who make over $400,000 per year. Any restoration of the SALT deduction will be paid for by the wealthiest Americans and they will derive only a portion of the benefits. A firefighter and a teacher in my district or most places in downstate New York have a combined household income of $200,000. Because of the cost of living in our region, these are middle class families — they are not wealthy.