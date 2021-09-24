It’s unquestionably grim and certainly tragic. But it’s also hard not to remember that so much of it was avoidable. Had more Floridians been vaccinated against the virus, they would have had much more protection against infection and hospitalization, much less death. Yes, the state’s population skews older, which plays some role. But it would nonetheless have been hard to imagine in June, as the country continued to add to its vaccination totals, that we would soon see a state that was ravaged by covid-19 deaths to the extent that a comparison to New York in the spring of 2020 even made sense.