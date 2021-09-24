Welcome to The Daily 202! Tell your friends to sign up here. The announcement this morning from Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) that he will seek reelection reminds me that he used to run one of the niftier efforts at diplomatic/commercial outreach. Grassley would invite scores of D.C.-based foreign diplomats to Iowa for a guided tour of the state — an invitation to buy Iowan products and invest there. He discontinued it before I could ever convince my Agence France-Presse editors to let me cover one of those trips.