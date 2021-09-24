Here it’s useful to again go big-picture. A pattern that often emerges with fraud claims is that big numbers are cited as dubious only for further investigation to reveal that the numbers are inaccurate or wildly overstated. What the Arizona review does here, in other words, is ask, not answer a question. Which, of course, was the point of the review, to make sure that as many questions as possible were raised. But there is no reason for anyone, Trump included, to assume based on this report that there were 23,344 illegally cast votes.