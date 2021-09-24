You may also be interested to know that, assuming no retirements or other changes to the Senate’s membership by next summer, there will still be only two senators who are 88. That’s because Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Ala.) will by then have reached that age as Feinstein hits 89. If Grassley is reelected in 2022 and serves his full term, he’ll be 95 by the time he’s up for reelection. If he runs again and wins again and serves out that term, he’ll be 101. And only then would he be the oldest actively serving member of the Senate, edging out former South Carolina senator Strom Thurmond.