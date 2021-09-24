For instance, the court recently declined to hear a challenge to Indiana University’s vaccination requirements, consistent with its decision in the 1905 case Jacobson v. Massachusetts, which upheld government power to impose vaccine mandates. The court also declined to hear challenges to state and local policymakers’ mask mandates, and similarly deferred to California and Texas prison officials attempts to balance the competing demands of incarceration and the public health need to keep inmates distant from one another. And though the court has ruled in favor of some efforts to overturn public health restrictions on religious practices, the court has also declined to hear such appeals when they have asked for broader religious exemptions.