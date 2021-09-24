But even the Cyber Ninjas — the company tasked with the audit — couldn’t spin Arizona as anything but a Biden win. Trump made all manner of claims about what went down in Arizona and Maricopa County. He said in November that “If we can audit the total votes cast, we will easily win Arizona.” He also said in July of the audit, “When the real numbers are released, people will be shocked,” and that the numbers were “extraordinarily big and highly determinative.”