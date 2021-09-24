First, some housekeeping on the decision at hand. Should the Biden White House do this — which hasn’t been fully decided and would be subject to a court challenge — it would be significant. However little regard Biden’s White House might have for Trump’s, even White Houses of opposing parties generally avoid this kind of thing. No White House wants to potentially undermine its claims to executive privilege or to set a precedent that its inner workings could one day be disclosed by its successors. (The Biden White House would argue this situation is different than virtually any other, of course.) It’s also not precisely clear exactly what the Biden White House has to hand over, and it might deem certain things to be privileged.