Slippery-slope arguments are common, but they’re also commonly overwrought. Presidents have plenty of power to do lots of things unilaterally. It leads to the question: What if we just drew the line at allowing a mandate that isn’t actually a vaccine mandate (since you can also just do weekly testing) when there is a once-in-a-century pandemic? Indeed, federal law by design allows for measures beyond the norm when we have emergencies like a public health one, because emergencies require quick and decisive action. It doesn’t mean presidents can do this willy-nilly outside of that context.