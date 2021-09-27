Need a refresher on all the budget battles? Here's a primer on everything Congress is trying to get done this week.
Here’s what could happen this week in Congress — and what could happen if lawmakers don’t get it done.
Monday: The clock is ticking to a government shut down
In the Senate: Lawmakers will take a key procedural vote on a funding bill to keep the government open. It’s expected to fail when Republicans block it. That’s because it includes language to suspend the debt ceiling through next year so the Treasury Department can borrow money to pay its existing debt. Republicans are refusing to provide votes to raise the debt ceiling (normally a bipartisan vote).
When this vote fails, Senate Democrats have to make a big decision quickly. Do they acquiesce to Republican demands and try to approve a debt ceiling suspension on their own? Or do they continue to pressure Republicans to help out and tie the debt ceiling to a vote to keep the government open? It’s a game of chicken that could lead to a government shutdown on Democrats’ watch. Democrats say they are determined not to let that happen.
In the House: Lawmakers will start debating a bipartisan infrastructure bill to vote on it this week. This already passed the Senate, but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has held it up for more than a month in the House as liberals threaten not to support it. They want Democrats to prioritize their massive spending bill first. That’s created some ultimatums in the party that, to get solved, will probably mean one side has to back down.
- What House centrists want: They want the bipartisan infrastructure bill passed, so that it can go to Biden’s desk. (It already passed the Senate this summer.) To get their votes last month on a key procedural move for the $3.5 trillion package, Pelosi promised this group a vote on the infrastructure bill by this week.
- What House liberals want: They want a guarantee that their big, social-safety-net bill will pass the Senate before they lend their votes to an infrastructure bill. The problem with this is that Senate Democrats are still debating among themselves what it will look like and don’t even have the bill done. Sens. Joe Manchin III (W. Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.) say they want the proposed $3.5 trillion bill to cost much less. Some key liberals don’t want the bill to cost a penny less than $3.5 trillion.
Tuesday: Senate Democrats try to pressure Republicans to raise the debt limit
After Monday’s inevitably failed vote in the Senate to keep the government open and raise the debt ceiling, much of this day will be spent testing Republicans’ resolve. Congress’s inability to raise the debt ceiling in the next few weeks could plunge the U.S. into an immediate recession.
“I think Republicans may be a little bit crazy, but they’re not that crazy.” That’s Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) recently, saying he thinks at least 10 Republicans will come around to helping Democrats vote to suspend the debt ceiling and keep the government open by Thursday.
But will they?
“Do you guys think I’m bluffing?” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), the architect of his party’s strategy not to provide votes for the debt ceiling, asked Punchbowl News recently.
Wednesday: Democrats could decide to go it alone on the debt ceiling
If Senate Democrats’ pressure campaign on the debt ceiling doesn’t move enough Republicans, they’ll quickly have to rework all their plans to avoid the government shutting down this week and a catastrophic default on U.S. debts. next month.
That means by this point in the week, Democrats may be voting on a spending bill that doesn’t mention the debt ceiling. They’ll need to get it passed in the Senate and the House by midnight Friday, when the government runs out of funds to keep federal agencies open. Republicans have said they’ll vote for a government funding bill that doesn’t mention the debt ceiling.
Once the government is temporarily funded, Democrats will be working to raise the debt ceiling on their own. They’re up against a clock. No one knows exactly when the Treasury Department will run out of money to pay its bills, but it will probably be sometime in mid October. To dodge a Republican filibuster, Democrats will have to perform a tricky budgetary maneuver, known as reconciliation. Democrats aren’t so sure this can be done on time, and they’re furious at Republicans for making them take this risk.
Thursday: The deadline to fund the government
While some sort of government funding bill is racing through both chambers, the House is probably still working on how to pass a bipartisan infrastructure bill and Democrats’ massive social-safety-net legislation.
Some liberal Democrats say they won’t vote for the first without the second. A handful of centrist Democrats say they won’t vote for the second without the first. Pelosi only has three votes to spare within her party (though some Republicans will likely vote for the infrastructure bill).
Friday: The government shuts down without a spending bill
Here’s what that would look like. It would likely affect the government’s pandemic response.
“The worst time in the world we want to shut down the government is in the middle of a pandemic where we have 140,000 people a day getting infected and 2,000 people a day dying,” Anthony S. Fauci, the president’s chief medical adviser, told The Washington Post.