Again, it didn't, for reasons that we'll get into in a moment. But this phenomenon keeps repeating — a conspiracy theory declared to have been confirmed by an unrelated development — and bears examination on its own. Over the past few months, it's occurred over and over again, with isolated bits of evidence being used to declare a conspiracy theory proven when it hasn't been. It's something that we saw frequently when Donald Trump was president, as when he declared that Trump Tower had been wiretapped during the 2016 campaign (which it wasn't) and that this was proved by the fact that federal law enforcement had been investigating members of his campaign. A wild claim was shown to be wrong, but a minor detail was then used to rationalize his saying it.