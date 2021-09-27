The argument, revisited: “Ahead of the planned Monday vote, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) staked [out] his party’s position — that Republicans are not willing to vote for any measure that raises or suspends the debt ceiling, even if they have no intentions of shutting down the government in the process.”

The counterargument: “Democrats have sharply rebuked that reasoning: They have pointed to the fact that the country’s debts predate the current debate, arguing that some of its bills, including a roughly $900 billion coronavirus stimulus package adopted in December, had been racked up on a bipartisan basis.”

The timeline: Democrats “have until Thursday at midnight to craft a plan to fund the government, or else key federal operations will suspend or scale back many operations Friday morning. And they must act before mid-October to raise the debt ceiling, or they could risk the sort of financial calamity that could destabilize global markets. The Treasury Department has not specified an exact deadline.”