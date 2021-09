Republicans are plotting to keep Texas red in redistricting. A proposed congressional map was revealed this morning, Politico’s Ally Mutnick reports. “The new map is likely to shore up all of the state’s GOP incumbents by packing Democrats together in three new deep-blue seats in the biggest metro areas: Austin, Houston and Dallas, according to several sources close to the redistricting process. The end result is likely to give Republicans control of at least two dozen of the state’s 38 districts — but it is not expected to significantly reduce Democrats’ footprint, which grew slightly over the past 10 years.”