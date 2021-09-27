But while it’s been established how much that media and social media ecosystem oversells the side effects of the vaccines, less well established is how much it’s also feeding false perceptions of how well the vaccines work, even apart from those side effects. That might be as much because it ignores studies like the one in Los Angeles County as that it spins them in a negative light. It’s also possible that people who have decided not to get vaccinated are expressing doubt about vaccine efficacy to justify that decision.