Politicians could exploit Twitter’s new safety tools to silence critics, legal experts warn
Twitter is testing a host of new features the social network says will boost user safety on the platform, but free speech advocates warn that the tools could be easily exploited by government officials to suppress dissent and limit access to their remarks online.
The rollouts include a “safety mode” tool that when enabled automatically detects and temporarily blocks accounts hurling insults or other “harmful language” at users to “reduce the burden on people dealing with unwelcome interactions.” The company said Friday it’s also testing a setting that lets users automatically “filter” or “limit” unwanted and harmful replies.
It's Twitter’s latest effort to curb rampant harassment between users on its site, which has long been a criticism of the platform and its peers. The company is rolling out the features to a smaller group of users before making them available more broadly.
But any tool that filters harmful or violent speech can also capture constitutionally protected dissent. The company says it’s aware the features could be used by government leaders to stifle opposing viewpoints, and so it’s excluding politicians initially from tests.
“We want to keep in mind the potential for silencing of counter-speech, which is why we're excluding official political organizations, elected officials and political candidates from the initial test,” Twitter spokesman Trenton Kennedy told The Technology 202.
Twitter plans to “explore ways to address this before making it available to everyone,” Kennedy added.
Legal experts argue the automated tools could be abused by political leaders to more easily silence critics and bar them from reacting to and viewing their public comments, which would infringe on those users’ First Amendment rights.
“If a public official is using their account as a public forum, then they can't block comments or users from engaging in constitutionally protected speech in that forum, even if it's convenient to do so using one of these tools,” said Alex Abdo, litigation director at the Knight First Amendment Institute, an organization that advocates for free speech online.
Kate Ruane, senior legislative counsel at the American Civil Liberties Union, said the safety feature “could be a really good thing for most Twitter users.” But if used by political leaders acting in their public capacities, it would raise serious constitutional concerns, she said.
“Let's say the government announces a policy or tweets a picture of the new class of incoming [U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement] and [Customs and Border Protection] agents … say that there’s a massive response to that image that triggers safety mode because some of the language used makes safety mode think that it's abusive. That's what I'm worried about.”
Twitter already allows users, including politicians, to block certain accounts. But Ruane said the automated tool could make it easier for them to block reactions from their constituents to controversial decisions, effectively silencing criticisms.
Politicians using the tool in that manner “triggers constitutional scrutiny and is likely going to fail constitutional scrutiny,” she said.
The debate also raises a broader question: Why shouldn’t political figures — many of whom are the targets of frequent harassment and even death threats on social media — have access to new technology that helps fend off online abuse?
Some studies have found Twitter to be an especially hostile place for women, and numerous prominent female politicians have complained about harassment on the site.
“It's because in that circumstance, that is a place where their … official office and their ability to make decisions that they have been elected to make are being discussed with their constituents, and all of their constituents should have the ability to reach that person,” Ruane said.
It’s a legal argument that’s already been tested and notched major victories in the U.S.
A federal judge ruled in 2018 that then-President Donald Trump’s personal Twitter account served as a “designated public forum” and that he violated users’ constitutional rights by blocking them from viewing his profile. The Knight First Amendment Institute represented seven users — including political organizers, scholars, a comedic writer and an army veteran — blocked by Trump in the case.
The group filed another lawsuit against Trump for blocking users in 2020, but the case was dismissed by the Supreme Court in April, which ruled that the suit was moot after Trump left office and was permanently banned from Twitter.
While free speech advocates have largely gotten favorable rulings in those cases thus far, the Supreme Court hasn’t settled the debate over whether government officials can block users yet, Abdo said. Both Abdo and Ruane predicted that if Twitter allows government leaders to use these tools, it could spawn more legal challenges against politicians.
Another key question for Twitter will be whether it excludes politicians from using the features only on their official government accounts, or whether they are excluded on their personal accounts, too.
The Knight First Amendment Institute successfully argued in their initial case against Trump that although users were blocked from his personal account, @realDonaldTrump, it still counted as a public forum because the former president often used it in an official capacity.
It could be harder to make that distinction stick for less-visible cases, such as a candidate running for political office at a lower level and using the tools from their private account.
Our top tabs
Facebook says its “pausing” plans to launch Instagram Kids ahead of a Senate hearing on kids' safety
The announcement comes amid mounting scrutiny over how Facebook's products impact children.
“While we stand by the need to develop this experience, we’ve decided to pause this project,” Instagram chief Adam Mosseri wrote in a blog post early Monday. “This will give us time to work with parents, experts, policymakers and regulators, to listen to their concerns, and to demonstrate the value and importance of this project for younger teens online today.”
Facebook is slated to testify Thursday before the Senate Commerce Committee's consumer protection panel, whose leaders have called on Facebook to scrap plans to create a version of Instagram tailored to kids altogether. A bombshell Wall Street Journal report suggesting Facebook has publicly downplayed how toxic Instagram is for kids has reignited concerns over the Instagram Kids project. Facebook disputed the Journal's characterizations in a blog post late Sunday.
Secret warrants issued to tech companies have ballooned. Lawmakers and the companies are trying to fight back.
Thousands of U.S. government requests for data sent to major technology companies barred them from disclosing the requests to their customers, Jay Greene and Drew Harwell report. Some tech company officials say that the gag orders are being used for even routine investigations, leading to potential civil liberties issues.
“Someone cannot exercise their Fourth Amendment rights when their data has been taken in secret,” said Microsoft executive Tom Burt, who testified before Congress on the subject in June.
Companies like Facebook and Google say they try to fight overreach.
Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) is working on legislation that would require investigators to tell surveillance targets about the data they collect from tech companies within a reasonable amount of time, according to an aide who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the internal bill-writing process. The bill would cover data like social media photos, emails and location records. It would also require federal courts to publish basic statistics about the surveillance and secrecy orders that are issued.
A Huawei executive and two Canadians returned home after a high-stakes prisoner swap
Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou returned to China after reaching an agreement with the Justice Department to acknowledge some criminal wrongdoing in helping conceal the company’s ties with Iran, Amanda Coletta reports. Meng’s imprisonment was a major point of contention between the U.S. government and Huawei, which are locked in a high-stakes battle over the security of next-generation telecommunications technology.
The U.S. government has argued that Huawei’s 5G telecommunications push is a national security threat, alleging that Chinese officials can tap into its technology. Huawei and China reject the accusations.
Canadian officials arrested Meng in 2018 at the behest of U.S. officials. She has had a rocky relationship with her father, Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei, but has been rumored to be his possible successor.
Shortly after Meng reached the agreement with the Justice Department, two Canadians jailed in China were released. They returned to Canada on Saturday.
The future of work could involve wearable displays, Zoom in the office
Both are less than ideal, my colleagues on the Help Desk write. For one, wearable devices can still feel cumbersome and costly, Chris Velazco writes. “The people who are getting these now are technophiles who are willing to say ‘Hey, I’m going to take it, warts and all,’ ” said Ramon Llamas, a research director at IDC. “It’s probably not going to be until the third or fourth revision that we start seeing more mass-market interest.”
And as more workers go back to the office, they’re finding themselves operating in similar ways as they did at home: isolated and glued to screens, Danielle Abril writes. “There’s this weird tension,” Brian Kropp, chief of HR research for Gartner. “We want everyone back in the office, but we still want everyone to do work by video.” Zooming in the office also can lead to technical problems — like a dreaded echo — when people on a videoconferencing call are within earshot in the office, she writes.
Rant and rave
Facebook research head Pratiti Raychoudhury published a blog post pushing back on the Wall Street Journal's reporting on company research about Instagram's effects on teen girls. The post came ahead of a Facebook executive testifying before the Senate on Thursday. The National Telecommunications and Information Administration's Lindsey Barrett:
The New York Times's Ryan Mac:
Platformer's Casey Newton and Facebook spokesman Andy Stone:
Inside the industry
Workforce report
Trending
Daybook
- Government officials speak at the four-day International Wireless Communications Expo, which begins today.
- A House Science Committee panel holds a hearing on researching disinformation on social media on Sept. 28 at 10 a.m.
- The House Judiciary Committee's antitrust subcommittee holds a hearing on modern antitrust policy on Sept. 28 at 10 a.m.
- The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee holds a hearing on replacing legacy government IT systems on Sept. 28 at 2:30 p.m.
- Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, FCC acting chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel, Sen. Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.) and Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) speak at CTIA’s two-day 5G summit, which begins Sept. 29.
- The Senate Commerce Committee holds a consumer privacy hearing on Sept. 29 at 10 a.m.
- Customs and Border Protection and Department of Homeland Security officials discuss facial recognition technology at a Center for Strategic and International Studies event on Sept. 29 at 3 p.m.
- Facebook global head of safety Antigone Davis testifies before a Senate Commerce Committee panel on Sept. 30 at 10:30 a.m.