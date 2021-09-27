Both are less than ideal, my colleagues on the Help Desk write. For one, wearable devices can still feel cumbersome and costly, Chris Velazco writes. “The people who are getting these now are technophiles who are willing to say ‘Hey, I’m going to take it, warts and all,’ ” said Ramon Llamas, a research director at IDC. “It’s probably not going to be until the third or fourth revision that we start seeing more mass-market interest.”