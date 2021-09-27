Democrats also have blocked nominations for policy reasons unrelated to an individual nominee. But the focus on Planned Parenthood is just one of three issues Republicans have used to justify their mass absence from committee meetings where Syed’s nomination would be considered. Without their presence in a committee evenly split between political parties, meetings have no quorum and cannot conduct official business. After the committee’s June 16 voice vote advancing his nomination, the parliamentarian ruled a roll-call vote was required. With the GOP boycott, the committee failed to get a quorum three times after that.