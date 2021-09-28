GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS: They didn’t tell you that they wanted troops to stay?

BIDEN: No. Not at — not in terms of whether we were going to get out in a time frame all troops. They didn’t argue against that.

STEPHANOPOULOS: So your military advisers did not tell you, “No, we should just keep 2,500 troops. It’s been a stable situation for the last several years. We can do that. We can continue to do that?"

BIDEN: No. No one said that to me that I can recall.