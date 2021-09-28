But suddenly — and unexpectedly — part of the crisis was averted. Quietly, the Biden administration interpreted language from recent laws providing dollars for the territories’ Medicaid programs.
Its conclusion: The federal government must now permanently give Puerto Rico at least $2.9 billion per year for its Medicaid program. That’s similar to the amount the territory has received for the past two years, but over seven times more annually than required without another funding fix from Congress, according to multiple people familiar with the matter and a letter obtained by The Health 202.
“As far as I know, the Medicaid enterprise in Puerto Rico was taken completely by surprise by this interpretation,” Jorge Galva, the head of the island’s health insurance administration, said, adding it was a “welcome addition.”
The decision comes at a pivotal time for Puerto Rico and the territories, whose Medicaid programs have long been underfunded.
- Both Democrats and Republicans agree on the importance of keeping the safety net program afloat in the territories, but have sparred over the length of funding extensions.
- In 2019, President Trump intervened to cut funding for Puerto Rico’s program included in a larger spending deal, Rachana Pradhan reported for Politico at the time.
Yet, it’s unclear if the new dollars are here to stay. Tucked inside the stopgap spending bill is a request for the government watchdog agency to review the Biden administration’s calculations by Nov. 15.
The background
Medicaid funding for the territories is structured differently than it is for the states. And it’s complex.
Here’s the quick digest:
- In the states: There’s no limit on the cash the federal government can put toward states’ Medicaid programs.
- But in the territories: There’s a cap on the amount of money the territories’ Medicaid programs can receive from the federal government per year.
- In Congress: While the funding limits are relatively low, lawmakers almost always increase them for a few years. They also typically boost the low rate at which the federal government matches the territories’ Medicaid dollars.
What happened
If Congress didn’t act: The federal government would have only been allowed to spend $392 million on Puerto Rico’s Medicaid program, down from roughly $3 billion this year.
- Real world impact: The island would likely have to roll back expanded eligibility for the safety net program and increases in provider payments, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.
But now, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services says the limit on federal funds is permanently set to at least $2.9 billion for Puerto Rico, according to a letter obtained by The Health 202 and confirmed by multiple people.
- Every year, CMS staff calculate how much federal dollars each territory can get based on analysis of whatever legislation Congress has recently passed.
- When CMS staff dug in, they believe they found that recent legislative text directs the agency to build off current funding levels going forward, according to a CMS official.
- “It’s funny how a very technical set of things has very large implications,” the official said.
But will the Biden administration’s reading stand up to scrutiny? Lawmakers are asking the Comptroller General to provide a legal opinion on Medicaid funding for the island, and the federal watchdog could reverse the decision.
There's more
The jockeying isn’t over yet.
Congress still needs to increase the low rate the government matches the territories’ Medicaid dollars — which it plans to do in the stopgap spending bill. And Democrats, Republicans and Puerto Rico officials have their own agendas extending beyond the temporary fix.
- More funding, please. Puerto Rico officials say the $2.9 billion cap isn’t enough money. Galva said the program doesn’t have the cash to pay for services mandatory in other states, like non-emergency transportation and diabetes supplies.
- Welcome news. Rep. Frank Pallone (D-N.J.) — who chairs the powerful panel overseeing Medicaid — plans to work on ensuring long-term federal funding for the territories, according to a Democratic committee spokesperson, who called the increased cap “good news."
- Get back to the deal: Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.) — the ranking member on that panel — wants to turn back to a bipartisan Medicaid deal the committee advanced over the summer, according to a spokesperson, citing the “uncertainty and confusion” created by CMS’ new interpretation.
Agency alert
How a shutdown would affect the federal health department
Roughly 43 percent of the Department of Health and Human Services would be furloughed if Congress lets the government funding expire, an administration official told our colleague Yasmeen Abutaleb.
HHS would direct certain pandemic-related activities to continue during a lapse in funding. For example:
- The FDA would continue working on pandemic-related authorizations.
- The CDC would still support the coronavirus response and continue services, like maintaining its laboratory work.
- Government officials would continue to procure and distribute vaccines.
Last week, Anthony Fauci, Biden’s chief medical adviser, told our Early 202 colleagues that the middle of a pandemic is “the worst time in the world” to shut down the government. A funding lapse would come as the U.S. continues to grapple with higher caseloads driven by the infectious delta variant. Read HHS' plan here.
On the Hill
Pelosi changes timeline for voting on Biden's economic package
Speaker Nancy Pelosi sought to quell intraparty fighting in a roughly 90-minute meeting with the Democratic caucus last night. Centrists have demanded a vote on a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, but more-liberal Democrats are threatening to oppose the measure to secure a vote on Biden’s massive social spending bill, which includes major health care expansions, The Post’s Tony Romm and Marianna Sotomayor report.
What happened:
- Pelosi backed off an attempt to vote this week on Biden’s massive economic package, citing the fact that lawmakers are still negotiating its parameters.
- She also warned that the package is likely to be smaller than the $3.5 trillion price tag sought by some Democrats.
Our take: Any cuts to the topline number mean more fights over what Democratic health priorities get trimmed down.
Coronavirus
Biden gets Pfizer booster shot on camera
Biden, who is 78, got his third shot Monday in front of live cameras. The immunization of comes after the CDC recommended people 65 years and older receive a third dose, The Post's Annie Linskey reports. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), 79, announced he received a booster shot, and first lady Jill Biden, 70, is expected to receive one soon.
New U.S. travel restrictions bar travelers with Russia's Sputnik V shot
Travelers to the United States who have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus with Russia’s Sputnik V shot will be barred from entry beginning in November, The Post’s Adam Taylor reports. The new restrictions will also likely prohibit India’s Covaxin vaccine.
- Food for thought: “Some immunization experts have broader fears that the U.S. move and others like it could create two classes of vaccinated people around the world: one that is able to travel freely and the other not,” Adam writes.
Here’s what else you need to know:
- Pfizer has begun a later stage trial to test the effectiveness of its oral drug to prevent coronavirus infections. Mikael Dolsten, Pfizer’s chief scientific officer, said in a statement that “this therapy could help stop the virus early — before it has had a chance to replicate extensively — potentially preventing symptomatic disease,” The Post’s Paulina Firozi reports.
- Covax, the global vaccine aid program, will overhaul its allocation methodology after wealthy Britain received more vaccine doses than Botswana, Rwanda and Togo, Reuters’s Francesco Guarascio reports.
- The owner of a Puerto Rico pharmacy owner pleaded guilty to a federal charge involving the vaccinations of minors under 12 years old (whom the coronavirus shot has not yet been authorized), according to a statement from the Justice Department.
- Tens of thousands of health-care workers in New York have likely failed to comply with the state’s vaccine mandate —a sneak peek into the resistance the Biden administration’s vaccine requirements will face, The Post’s Eli Rosenberg reports
White House moves
White House taps Nkengasong to lead AIDS relief program
Biden plans to nominate John N. Nkengasong to serve as ambassador-at-large and to coordinate the government’s activities to combat HIV/AIDS globally at the State Department. Nkengasong is currently the director of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
HHS appoints new civil rights office leader
The department appointed Lisa J. Pino to lead its Office for Civil Rights, where she’ll be charged with enforcing conscience and religious freedom laws and rules regarding medical privacy. Pino worked for the Department of Homeland Security under the Obama administration.
As for the coronavirus response:
- Henry Walke, a veteran official who has led the CDC’s coronavirus pandemic response, is stepping aside. He will be replaced by Barbara Mahon, the deputy chief of the CDC’s enteric-disease branch, Politico’s Erin Banco and Sarah Owermohle report.
- Peter Marks, director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, will now lead the Food and Drug Administration’s vaccine office. Marion Gruber, director of the vaccine office, and her deputy, Phil Krause, announced their resignations last month, which people familiar with the situation say was partly tied to their disapproval of the White House’s broad push for booster shots, The Post’s Laurie McGinley reports.
Chart check
FBI: U.S. killings jumped nearly 30 percent in 2020
The data, released Monday by the FBI, shows the largest one-year increase in U.S. killings since the federal government began compiling data in the 1960s — and indicates more slayings are committed with guns, The Post’s Devlin Barrett, David Nakamura and John D. Harden report. This comes as CDC Director Rochelle Walensky recently vowed to tackle gun violence, telling CNN it constitutes a “serious public health threat.”
Sugar rush
