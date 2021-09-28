Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, will face sharp questions Tuesday from a Senate panel on the U.S. military’s tumultuous exit from Afghanistan and about reporting that he was so fearful President Donald Trump’s actions might spark a war with China that he engaged in secret phone calls with his Chinese counterpart.

Also set to appear before the Senate Armed Services Committee are Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, commander of U.S. Central Command. Lawmakers are expected to grill the military leaders about tactical decisions made during the rushed evacuation and press them on plans for future counterterrorism operations without a presence in Afghanistan.

Here’s what to know: