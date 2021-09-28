Also set to appear before the Senate Armed Services Committee are Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, commander of U.S. Central Command. Lawmakers are expected to grill the military leaders about tactical decisions made during the rushed evacuation and press them on plans for future counterterrorism operations without a presence in Afghanistan.
Sen. Blackburn solicits questions for hearing from Twitter followers
Ahead of Tuesday’s hearing, Sen. Marsha Blackburn (Tenn.), one of the Republicans on the Senate Armed Services panel, solicited questions from her Twitter followers to ask the military leaders as she renewed calls for the resignations of Milley and Austin.
“General Milley and Secretary Austin should resign, but since they won’t, I’ll be grilling them tomorrow,” Blackburn said in a tweet posted late Monday night in which she attached a video of herself.
In it, Blackburn said the “big hearing” would focus on “how things in Afghanistan got so far off track.”
“It didn’t have to be that way,” she said. “We want to know how it happened. I’m sure you do also.”
Milley, Austin and McKenzie expected to face an array of questions related to tumultuous withdrawal
Milley, Austin and McKenzie are expected to field a wide array of questions from Democrats and Republicans alike related to the tumultuous Afghanistan withdrawal. Here are some of the lines of questioning to expect:
Why did the military did not facilitate more charter flights for American citizens and green-card holders, or do more to assist those who were stranded outside the airport as they tried to get through Taliban checkpoints?
How does the military intend to confront counterterrorism threats now that it no longer has a presence in Afghanistan?
What has been learned from the Aug. 29 drone strike that killed 10 people — including a U.S. aid worker and seven children — before American troops withdrew? Why did Milley in its immediate aftermath call it a “righteous strike?”
What has been learned from the Aug. 26 attack by a suicide bomber who detonated explosives at a Kabul airport gate where U.S. troops were searching evacuees rushing to depart the country?
Milley is also expected to face sharp questions about reporting in a book by The Washington Post’s Bob Woodward and Robert Costa that given concerns about President Donald Trump’s mental stability, Milley promised to warn his Chinese counterpart in the event of a U.S. attack against Beijing’s interests.
Milley has previously defended his conversations with Gen. Li Zuocheng of the People’s Liberation Army and said he would offer a more full accounting at Tuesday’s hearing.
Military leaders head to Capitol Hill for first public accounting of Afghanistan exit
The military leaders who oversaw the U.S. exit from Afghanistan head to Capitol Hill this week for two days of questioning from lawmakers in both parties who have lost patience with the Biden administration over the Americans and visa-bearing Afghans left behind.
Back-to-back hearings with the Senate and House Armed Services committees — scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively — mark the first time the Pentagon’s top decision-makers will face lawmakers publicly since the haphazard withdrawal concluded last month.
The inquisition awaiting Austin, Milley and McKenzie will be informed by a series of closed-door briefings held with their subordinates in recent weeks and the public testimony of Secretary of State Antony Blinken, hearings that exposed deep partisan divisions.
Republicans have accused the Biden administration of incompetence, while most Democrats maintain that the withdrawal was doomed to be chaotic because of how President Donald Trump negotiated the exit agreement with the Taliban.
Inside the Afghanistan airlift: Split-second decisions, relentless chaos drove historic military mission
As Air Force planners in Illinois choreographed the largest evacuation airlift in U.S. military history, surveillance drones loitering over Hamid Karzai International Airport captured the disarray below, scanning for threats among the mass of civilians desperate to flee. It was Aug. 26, just before 6 p.m. in Kabul. A plume of black flooded the video feed.
Military personnel at the 618th Air Operations Command outside St. Louis quickly concluded that there had been a bombing and that their decisions in the next few minutes would determine the fate of grievously wounded Americans and Afghans thousands of miles away.
A plane in Qatar stuffed with medical personnel and equipment roared to Kabul, about three and a half hours away. Another jet specializing in aeromedical evacuation was dispatched from Germany.