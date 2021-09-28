Also appearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee are Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, commander of U.S. Central Command. Lawmakers are expected to grill the military leaders about tactical decisions made during the rushed evacuation and press them on plans for future counterterrorism operations without a presence in Afghanistan.
Milley says he helped stall U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in Trump administration
Milley successfully fought Trump administration efforts to withdraw from Afghanistan, he said Tuesday, as the details of the chaotic exit come into sharper focus.
Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper on Nov. 9 recommended a contingent of U.S. troops should stay in Afghanistan until conditions agreed with the Taliban were met. That recommendation was bolstered by Milley and commanders, Milley said, but President Donald Trump ordered a complete withdraw two days later.
Milley, a politically savvy officer, said he warned administration officials that a withdrawal without conditions being met would threaten gains, damage U.S. credibility and hasten the collapse of Afghan security forces.
The order to withdraw was soon rescinded, Milley said. An order on Nov. 17 directed a reduction in force levels to 2,500 U.S. within two months. In April, the Biden administration ordered the complete withdrawal by Sept. 11. That was accelerated by the complete collapse of Afghan forces, and the last U.S. troops left on Aug. 30.
It’s unclear what the limited number of U.S. troops Milley recommended could have done to delay or prevent the defeat of Afghan forces. The U.S. invested billions in the force over the last 20 years, but it had been riddled with corruption, poor leadership and overreliance on U.S. contractor and logistical support from the start.
Sen. Reed faults ‘flawed’ agreement struck by Trump administration with the Taliban
Sen. Jack Reed (D-R.I.), the chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, blamed the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan on “years of mistakes” by Democratic and Republican administrations alike, including a “flawed” agreement struck by the Trump administration last year.
“Our withdrawal this summer and the events surrounding it did not happen in a vacuum,” Reed said, according to a copy of his opening remarks. “The path that led to this moment was paved with years of mistakes. … The members of this committee and the witnesses before us have overseen chapters of a war that spanned four presidential administrations, both Democratic and Republican, and we owe the American people an honest accounting. I hope that this hearing will be frank and searching, so that future generations of Americans will not repeat our mistakes.”
Reed said that the U.S. mission in Afghanistan “did achieve our original counterterrorism objective of significantly degrading al Qaeda in Afghanistan.”
“Over time, however, that mission morphed into convoluted counterinsurgency and nation building,” he said. “While the U.S. presence in Afghanistan drew down significantly over the last few years, the lack of a defined strategy continued to erode the mission.”
He criticized the Trump administration for crafting a withdrawal agreement with the Taliban “without our coalition allies or even the Afghan government present.”
What is known as the Doha Agreement “promised the end of the entire international presence in Afghanistan, including contractors critical to keeping the Afghan Air Force in the fight, with virtually no stipulations,” Reed said. “The Taliban, with momentum on the battlefield and no incentives to honor the Doha Agreement, used the final year of the Trump Administration to boldly escalate violence and begin its fateful march toward Kabul.”
Reed said he plans to ask the military leaders “what factors you attribute to the Taliban’s success and whether we missed indicators and warnings of their imminent takeover.”
Sen. King defends Milley for reaching out to Chinese counterpart
In a television interview ahead of the hearing, Sen. Angus King (I-Maine) defended Milley for having reached out to his Chinese counterpart, Gen. Li Zuocheng of the People’s Liberation Army, in the waning days of the Trump administration to offer assurances that the United States wasn’t preparing a military strike.
“I think General Milley did exactly what he was supposed to do and should do in that situation,” King said. “Most wars start by accident, by miscalculation, by misunderstanding, and apparently there was some understanding that the Chinese were concerned about a preemptive American attack and therefore considering their own preemptive attack in response.”
“We could have ended up in a nuclear war,” King said. “All General Miley said was, ‘There’s no intention of attacking, calm down, our system is stable.’ ”
King noted that former president Donald Trump, despite being highly critical of Milley, has recently said he had no intention of striking China.
“That’s what General Milley communicated to China,” King said.
Sen. Blackburn solicits questions for hearing from Twitter followers
Ahead of Tuesday’s hearing, Sen. Marsha Blackburn (Tenn.), one of the Republicans on the Senate Armed Services panel, solicited questions from her Twitter followers to ask the military leaders as she renewed calls for the resignations of Milley and Austin.
“General Milley and Secretary Austin should resign, but since they won’t, I’ll be grilling them tomorrow,” Blackburn said in a tweet posted late Monday night in which she attached a video of herself.
In it, Blackburn said the “big hearing” would focus on “how things in Afghanistan got so far off track.”
“It didn’t have to be that way,” she said. “We want to know how it happened. I’m sure you do also.”
Milley, Austin and McKenzie expected to face an array of questions related to tumultuous withdrawal
Milley, Austin and McKenzie are expected to field a wide array of questions from Democrats and Republicans alike related to the tumultuous Afghanistan withdrawal. Here are some of the lines of questioning to expect:
Why did the military not facilitate more charter flights for American citizens and green-card holders, or do more to assist those who were stranded outside the airport as they tried to get through Taliban checkpoints?
How does the military intend to confront counterterrorism threats now that it no longer has a presence in Afghanistan?
What has been learned from the Aug. 29 drone strike that killed 10 people — including a U.S. aid worker and seven children — before American troops withdrew? Why did Milley in its immediate aftermath call it a “righteous strike?”
What has been learned from the Aug. 26 attack by a suicide bomber who detonated explosives at a Kabul airport gate where U.S. troops were searching evacuees rushing to depart the country?
Milley is also expected to face sharp questions about reporting in a book by The Washington Post’s Bob Woodward and Robert Costa that given concerns about President Donald Trump’s mental stability, Milley promised to warn his Chinese counterpart in the event of a U.S. attack against Beijing’s interests.
Milley has previously defended his conversations with Gen. Li Zuocheng of the People’s Liberation Army and said he would offer a more full accounting at Tuesday’s hearing.
Military leaders head to Capitol Hill for first public accounting of Afghanistan exit
The military leaders who oversaw the U.S. exit from Afghanistan head to Capitol Hill this week for two days of questioning from lawmakers in both parties who have lost patience with the Biden administration over the Americans and visa-bearing Afghans left behind.
Back-to-back hearings with the Senate and House Armed Services committees — scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively — mark the first time the Pentagon’s top decision-makers will face lawmakers publicly since the haphazard withdrawal concluded last month.
The inquisition awaiting Austin, Milley and McKenzie will be informed by a series of closed-door briefings held with their subordinates in recent weeks and the public testimony of Secretary of State Antony Blinken, hearings that exposed deep partisan divisions.
Republicans have accused the Biden administration of incompetence, while most Democrats maintain that the withdrawal was doomed to be chaotic because of how President Donald Trump negotiated the exit agreement with the Taliban.
Inside the Afghanistan airlift: Split-second decisions, relentless chaos drove historic military mission
As Air Force planners in Illinois choreographed the largest evacuation airlift in U.S. military history, surveillance drones loitering over Hamid Karzai International Airport captured the disarray below, scanning for threats among the mass of civilians desperate to flee. It was Aug. 26, just before 6 p.m. in Kabul. A plume of black flooded the video feed.
Military personnel at the 618th Air Operations Command outside St. Louis quickly concluded that there had been a bombing and that their decisions in the next few minutes would determine the fate of grievously wounded Americans and Afghans thousands of miles away.
A plane in Qatar stuffed with medical personnel and equipment roared to Kabul, about three and a half hours away. Another jet specializing in aeromedical evacuation was dispatched from Germany.