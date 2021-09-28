“Our withdrawal this summer and the events surrounding it did not happen in a vacuum,” Reed said, according to a copy of his opening remarks. “The path that led to this moment was paved with years of mistakes. … The members of this committee and the witnesses before us have overseen chapters of a war that spanned four presidential administrations, both Democratic and Republican, and we owe the American people an honest accounting. I hope that this hearing will be frank and searching, so that future generations of Americans will not repeat our mistakes.”