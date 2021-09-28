Trump’s spiteful support for Democrat Stacey Abrams over Gov. Brian Kemp (R) is sparking midterms fear among Georgia Republicans. During a rally this weekend, Trump said Georgia would be better off with Abrams than Kemp, CNN reports. Trump’s quasi-endorsement of Abrams “reveals the diffidence among [GOP] leaders about how to proceed. ‘I think the most notable part is the quiet of everyone in the GOP in Georgia,’ said Erick Erickson, an Atlanta-based talk radio host. ‘No one agrees with him. No one is endorsing it. But no one is vocally pushing back, either.’”