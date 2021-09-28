It is true that vaccination rates among Whites are higher than rates among Blacks in many states, which again is largely (though not entirely) a function of the uptake of vaccinations among White Democrats. If we compare the difference between the vaccination rates of Whites and Blacks in a state with how those states voted in 2020, we see that the difference between the two racial groups is narrower in states that preferred Trump — almost certainly because more of the Whites in those states are Republicans.