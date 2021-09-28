When he hits back at the Democratic nominee, Youngkin frequently suggests that McAuliffe is desperate and sees the Nov. 2 election slipping away from him. Public polling has found more consistency than movement in the race, though, with the Democrat leading in all but one poll — one that found Republican voters far more interested in voting — and never leading by much. Little has changed in Monmouth's surveys, but McAuliffe has gained ground in one swing region, Tidewater, while Youngkin has gained in another, the Richmond suburbs. On each issue polled, except for the “economy,” voters have slightly more trust in McAuliffe than in Youngkin; on abortion, which McAuliffe seized onto as an issue after the Supreme Court let stand a Texas measure sharply limiting abortion, the Democrat leads by 8 points, smaller than his advantage on handling the pandemic.