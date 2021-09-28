Carlson pointed to Pew Research Center data showing that decline, one he hinted was somehow related to Barack Obama’s time in office. Other polling, like the American National Election Studies survey collected around federal elections, show a longer decline, one that overlaps with the decline in the density of the White population in the United States. It was around the time that Obama was elected that the density of White Christians in the U.S. dropped to the 50 percent mark — a benchmark that explains some of the reaction to Obama’s presidency, even if it wasn’t the sole driver of that pushback.