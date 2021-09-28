This is all just shtick. Carlson’s trying to disparage vaccination as a cult, as though the idea of being vaccinated against a virus that has killed nearly 700,000 people in the United States is otherwise inexplicable. He’s enormously skilled at elevating fear among his viewers, at presenting them as a sensible line of defense against an irrational and devious world. So he wraps the effort to vaccinate Americans into a broad sense that America is changing in ways that undercut its traditions. Imagine treating a vaccine as a god! Which, of course, no one does.