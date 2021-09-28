GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS: But your top military advisers warned against withdrawing on this timeline. They wanted you to keep about 2,500 troops.”

BIDEN: No, they didn’t. It was split. That wasn’t true. That wasn’t true.”

— interview aired on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” Aug. 19

“My assessment was, back in the fall of ’20 and remained consistent throughout that we should keep a steady state of 2,500 — and it could bounce up to 3,500 — or maybe something like that.”

— Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, testimony before the Senate Armed Services Committee, Sept. 28

Whether Biden’s remarks to Stephanopoulos were contradicted by the testimony of military leaders is open to interpretation. The video above puts the president’s remarks in full context so viewers can judge for themselves.

