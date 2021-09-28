— Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, testimony before the Senate Armed Services Committee, Sept. 28
Whether Biden’s remarks to Stephanopoulos were contradicted by the testimony of military leaders is open to interpretation. The video above puts the president’s remarks in full context so viewers can judge for themselves.
Send us facts to check by filling out this form.
Sign up for The Fact Checker weekly newsletter.
The Fact Checker is a verified signatory to the International Fact-Checking Network code of principles.