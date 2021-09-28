House Democrats and their aides representing seats Republicans are targeting in next year’s midterms warned the deal must come to the floor and pass on Thursday, whether or not a vote occurs on the $3.5 trillion budget package by then (a very tall order). Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has committed to a Thursday vote, and said there are details to be negotiated on the reconciliation bill that won't be concluded by then.
Pelosi said the tandem approach “had to change” because of disagreement with the Senate over the reconciliation bill's price tag.
“We had to accommodate the changes that were being necessitated. And we cannot be ready to say until the Senate passed the bill, we can’t do BIF [bipartisan infrastructure deal],” Pelosi told members, according to a source familiar with the discussion.
It's not clear if the infrastructure deal has enough votes to pass the House as progressives have threatened to tank it without a parallel vote on reconciliation. But vulnerable Democrats, whose defeat in 2022 could easily deliver the House to Republicans, warned killing the bipartisan bill is a losing strategy.
“I feel more confident now that it will pass. But God forbid it didn’t, we’d have a real problem,” Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.), who narrowly defeated a Republican in 2020, said after a caucus meeting yesterday. “[Pelosi] called the vote, even if we only have a framework for the reconciliation bill.”
On the front lines
“Frontliners” — the more than two dozen lawmakers who the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has identified as most vulnerable next year — urged their colleagues to stay united behind President Biden’s agenda, according to a person inside yesterday's caucus meeting. Privately, the offices of vulnerable Democrats expressed more urgency.
During a caucus conference call two weeks ago, according to those familiar with it, moderates pleaded for quick infrastructure action so they had something to tout during the next recess. After months of promoting their plans to address crumbling bridges and outdated lead pipes, Democrats said they were hearing voters complain at town halls at the lack of progress.
Vulnerable members like Slotkin and Rep. Haley Stevens (D-Mich.) in particular, whose Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer campaigned to “fix the damn roads,” see the infrastructure push as key to their reelection efforts.
“We absolutely cannot go home empty-handed,” one frontline aide said on the condition of anonymity to discuss the group’s internal thoughts.
However, progressives including Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and Cori Bush (D-Mo.) said they weren't budging in their opposition to passing infrastructure before a reconciliation measure.
Shortly after Omar walked hand-in-hand with Pelosi down Capitol stairs, she told reporters the two bills were still “linked” and she would “absolutely not” be willing to advance the infrastructure bill alone. “We are not passing anything short of having the full Build Back Better agenda,” Omar vowed.
“I think it’s unfortunate that you have folks willing to tank something that our frontliners need desperately — the people who make it so that you can do anything for the Democratic agenda,” said a second frontline aide.
A senior Democratic aide deeply familiar with moderates' thinking said passing the bipartisan bill first does not translate to losing support for the reconciliation bill, which is what progressive fear. Many moderates have helped sponsor legislation, the aide pointed out, included in the sprawling reconciliation package such as lowering prescription drug costs and increasing housing access.
Rep. Jason Crow (D-Colo.), who flipped Colorado’s 6th Congressional District in 2018, dismissed progressive resistance to passing one bill without the other as “a false choice.”
“I think we can get things done that are ready to get done,” said Crow. “And when reconciliation is ready, we can get that done — I don’t think that’ll take that much time to do.”
Worth keeping an eye on: The national security squad in the House. Slotkin, along with Reps. Chrissy Houlahan (D-Pa.), Elaine Luria (D-Va.), Mikie Sherrill (D-N.J.) and Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.) are “likely to stick together," according to a House Democratic aide. “They have not been making as much noise as some of the others have — they'll have a little more sway than those with their hair on fire."
Meanwhile, in the Senate
The Manchinema caucus of two is still demanding a lower price tag for reconciliation, and Democrats do not want the government to shut down on Friday. Republicans blocked a measure to keep the government open that also included a debt ceiling hike.
“Democrats across the Capitol still appeared far apart over the second up-to $3.5 trillion measure … Centrists led by Sens. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) continue to demand a smaller price tag, and fewer tax hikes, which liberals do not support,” our Tony Romm and Marianna Sotomayor report.
- Quotable: “There's a very strong sentiment among many of us, myself included, that we don't want to take a vote on something that isn't going to make it through the Senate. I mean what's the point of that, why would we not await, not just politically but it's just, it's a stupid way to proceed,” Rep. Susan Wild (D-Penn.) told Marianna.
Plan B: “Democrats are hinting they’re willing to drop the debt ceiling from their government funding package this week in order to avoid a government shutdown, a sign that their slim majorities are eager to avoid a shuttered federal government on their watch,” Politico's Burgess Everett, Marianne Levine, and Jennifer Scholtes report.
In the agencies
Milley is on the Hill hot seat
Happening today: Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley, and Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, commander of U.S. Central Command, will face a barrage of questions for the first time from lawmakers over the haphazard U.S. 17-day evacuation from Afghanistan, our colleague Karoun Demirjian reports.
Here’s what to expect at today's hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee:
Republicans who’ve excoriated the Biden administration for the rushed Afghan withdrawal are expected to take a softer tone with the military brass. “Republicans widely believe the Pentagon was the cautionary voice among Biden’s advisers, warning that a hasty and complete departure would only embolden the Taliban,” Demirjian writes.
Sen. James M. Inhofe (R-Okla.) is expected to say as much in his opening remarks:
- “Throughout the spring, we saw many districts quickly fall to the Taliban — many without a shot fired. This is why I urged President Biden in June to rethink his approach and maintain a small force in Afghanistan in order to prevent the collapse we ultimately saw.”
- “But President Biden and his advisers didn’t listen to his combat commander. He didn’t listen to Congress. And he failed to anticipate what all of us knew would happen.”
Lawmakers are also expected to ask Austin, Milley and McKenzie “why the military did not facilitate more charter flights for American citizens and green-card holders, or do more to assist those who were stranded outside the airport as they tried to get through Taliban checkpoints,” Demirjian writes.
- Watch: Milley will also be grilled over his “righteous strike” comments and “recent revelations that, doubting Trump’s mental stability, the general promised to warn his Chinese counterpart in the event of a U.S. attack against Beijing’s interests.”
- The Pentagon leaders will return to the Hill Wednesday to face similar questioning from the House Armed Services Committee.
At the White House
Carbon tax plans might violate Biden's middle-class tax pledge
Climate dreams, meet political reality: “Senior Democrats are trying to craft a proposal to tax carbon — a potentially powerful weapon against climate change — that would not violate Biden’s pledge to spare middle-class Americans from tax hikes,” our colleagues Jeff Stein and Steven Mufson report.
- “Top Senate Democrats have in recent days studied a tax of $15 per ton on oil and gas producers that they think could raise between $700 billion and $900 billion in new tax revenue … The funding could then be used to either help pay for Democrats’s $3.5 trillion economic spending package, or sent back to consumers in the form of rebates to compensate for higher prices.”
The Data
The Texas GOP’s redistricting battle, visualized: “Republicans in Texas opened their congressional redistricting effort with a proposal that aims to insulate GOP incumbents from the state’s rapidly diversifying electorate, while diminishing the voting power of Latinos and Blacks in the state,” our colleagues Colby Itkowitz, Harry Stevens and Adrian Blanco report.
- “Republicans hold a 23-to-13 advantage over Democrats in the House delegation. Under the new GOP proposal, safe Republican seats would double from 11 to 22 and safe Democratic seats would increase from eight to 12. One seat leans Democratic and two lean Republican. Toss-up seats would be reduced from 12 to one.”
The Media
