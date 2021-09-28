Instagram head Adam Mosseri said the company would put the project on hold to listen to concerns and “demonstrate the value and importance of this project for younger teens online today,” Aaron Gregg and Elizabeth Dwoskin report. Top lawmakers from both parties, including Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), who chairs the Senate Commerce Committee's consumer protection subcommittee, and Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.), the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee’s antitrust panel, say that doesn’t go far enough.