While the headline of this article says that the debt ceiling doesn’t accomplish anything, that’s not entirely accurate. It does actually contain government debt, if not government spending. You can see on the graph below how the total debt held by the government (the black line) runs below the debt ceiling (the yellow bars). But what you can also see is that when the black line starts getting close to the lower edge of the yellow bars, the yellow bar gets raised. After all, Congress has already authorized the spending that’s driving that debt, so the executive branch has little choice but to accrue more debt to pay those bills. Just a few more calories to get through Saturday! But every week.