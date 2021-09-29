Whether it’s the SPD or the CDU/CSU that forms a coalition with FDP and Greens, either one would be a premiere for Germany at the national level. But at the state level, the SPD has been leading a government with the Greens and FDP in Rhineland-Palatinate since 2016. Moreover, this coalition was even reelected in March. And a CDU-led coalition with FDP and the Greens has been in power in Schleswig-Holstein since 2017, suggesting that both options are a possibility at the federal level. Both junior parties can successfully work together. And both parties seem to be able to cooperate with the two larger parties, CDU and SPD.