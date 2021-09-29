Democrats continue to clash over $3.5T spending price tag
The numbers game just got more difficult.
Democrats were already scrambling to stuff all of their health-care priorities into Biden’s massive economic package. But now, leaders across the party’s ideological spectrum are acknowledging they can’t adopt a measure as large as $3.5 trillion, our colleagues Tony Romm, Marianna Sotomayor and Seung Min Kim report.
For months, lawmakers have lobbied to get certain health policies into the package, such as expanding Medicare or building on Obamacare — and those efforts will hit a fever pitch once a new dollar amount emerges.
The Post's Tony Romm:
The funding squeeze is real, as Democrats fight over what cuts to make to the party's health care pledges. They're fully aware this could be their best chance in years to put their stamp on health policy.
Let’s take a look at the rough math. (Key caveat: These are ballpark estimates over the next decade — according to lawmakers, aides and projections of past bills — since congressional scorekeepers have yet to officially weigh in.)
Medicaid expansion — The House has proposed permanently extending the safety net program to roughly 2.2 million Americans in the dozen states that have refused to do so for nearly a decade.
- The cost: Potentially $250 billion to $300 billion
- The political reality: The length of the federal fix could get pared back in the Senate, and that would shrink the price tag.
Obamacare subsidies — The House advanced legislation to permanently boost financial aid for certain shoppers buying health plans in Obamacare’s insurance marketplaces.
- The cost: An estimated $200 billion
- The political reality: This is a huge priority for Obamacare’s drafters, such as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), as well as the House’s New Democrat Coalition, a moderate-leaning group of about 95 members.
In-home care — President Biden pledged a $400 billion investment in home care for the elderly and the disabled.
- The cost: To be determined.
- The political reality: The House’s plan puts $190 billion toward the policy, an increase from the $150 billion some in the Senate were mulling earlier this summer. But champions for the bill, such as Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pa.), are pushing for roughly $250 billion.
Medicare expansion — The Democratic Party’s more liberal members want to go big on adding dental, vision and hearing benefits to the program.
- The cost: It depends.
- The best guide is the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office’s projections from a bill the House passed in 2019. Scorekeepers pegged the price tag at roughly $358 billion over a decade, but it's heavily dependent on how soon the new programs begin.
- The political reality: Some moderate members are instead urging Democrats to focus on policies extending health insurance to those who don't have any. Yet, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) agreed to support a $3.5 trillion package — much smaller than he'd wanted — in exchange for at least $380 billion going toward his longtime Medicare expansion goals, The Post previously reported.
The big saver: Prescription drugs — Democrats are counting on hundreds of billions in savings from legislation allowing the government to directly negotiate with drugmakers for lower prices on some medicines. They’ve also set their sights on other smaller measures, like repealing a Trump-era ban on drugmakers giving rebates to insurance middlemen in Medicare.
- Potential savings: Up to $500-$600 billion
- CBO projected the House’s 2019 drug negotiation plan would lower spending by roughly $456 billion, which is similar to the legislation the chamber’s leaders prefer.
- The political reality: A trio of Democrats have balked at the party’s signature drug plan, and instead pitched their own. Their legislation is projected to save at least $200 billion, Rep. Scott Peters (D-Calif.), the leader of the plan, told The Health 202. Meanwhile, the Senate is hammering out its own measure.
- The lobbying battle: Democrats have pledged the package will cost “zero dollars.” My Early 202 colleagues have a good rundown on the fight to pay for it this morning.
Coronavirus
The vaccine mandate divide
Americans are bitterly divided over coronavirus vaccine mandates for the workplace and eligible K-12 students, The Post’s Meryl Kornfield reports.
- While 6 in 10 adults believe vaccines should be required for health-care workers and teachers, roughly half say employers generally shouldn’t mandate coronavirus shots, according to a new Kaiser Family Foundation poll.
The fallout from workplace vaccine mandates continues to play out across the country. Novant Health — a North Carolina-based hospital system spanning 15 hospitals and 800 clinics — announced that it fired 175 unvaccinated employees for failing to comply with their mandatory coronavirus vaccination policy, The Post’s Timothy Bella reports.
The mass termination of unvaccinated hospital system employees is among the largest of its kind. The growing opposition from health-care workers toward vaccination policies has played out in New York, Texas, New Jersey and Delaware.
- “We stand by our decision to make the vaccine mandatory as we have a responsibility to protect our patients, visitors and team members, regardless of where they are in our health system,” Novant Health said in a statement.
Meanwhile, nearly all of United Airlines’s 67,000 U.S.-based employees have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, The Post’s Lori Aratani reports. The company has begun the process of firing the nearly 600 employees who flouted the vaccine mandate.
Thousands of Americans are packing pharmacies for booster shots
Nearly 1 million Americans have scheduled appointments to receive a Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus booster shot, The Post’s Meryl Kornfield reports. This comes as more than 400,000 Americans received their third dose over the weekend, even amid shifting timelines and varied recommendations.
- The White House's view: “We’re off to a very strong start with the booster campaign,” Jeff Zients, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, said at a briefing Tuesday.
Key federal regulators greenlit the shot last week, which came amid shifting timelines and varied recommendations — mixed messages that complicated the rollout, Meryl writes.
Coming soon: Data from studies evaluating whether different companies’ coronavirus shots can be mixed for the booster dose is expected in the “coming weeks,” Anthony Fauci, Biden’s chief medical adviser, said.
Agency alert
Labor department officials spar with White House over vaccine mandate
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is currently drafting an emergency rule to create coronavirus vaccination and testing protocols for businesses with 100 or more employees.
- “But the scope of the rule was drafted in the White House without significant input from agency experts, former OSHA officials say,” Times’s Julia Zorthian reports.
Although the new rules will protect more than 80 million American workers, former OSHA officials believe they can go further, and protect small businesses as well, former OSHA officials told Julia. The failure to include the agency in the planning underscores the growing rift between the OSHA and the White House.
- Biden’s directive “highlighted tensions between OSHA and the White House, exposing simmering resentments over how the White House has approached working with the Department of Labor during the pandemic,” Julia writes. “The agency, which had been the target of Trump’s ire, already felt hamstrung during the first year of the pandemic.”
Here’s what else you should know:
- Side effects from a third dose of the coronavirus vaccine are similar to those from the second shot, The Post's Bryan Pietsch and Adela Suliman write, citing new CDC data.
- The average pace of U.S. vaccinations is slowing. The downward trajectory — 12 percent since last week and 18 percent since the start of the month — comes amid an intensifying booster campaign driven by the White House. Nearly 55 percent of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated as of Tuesday, Adela reports.
- More than half of American children under 6 years of age have detectable levels of lead in their blood. Exposures are higher in children from neighborhoods with pre-1950s housing, public insurance or high poverty rates, a sign of the association between individual exposure and community factors, Axios’s Marisa Fernandez reports.
- Big businesses like Apple, Tesla and the Walt Disney Company are clashing with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce over Democrats’ efforts to curb prescription drug prices, Stat News’s Rachel Cohrs reports.
- A bipartisan alliance of former White House officials — from the Trump, Obama, Bush and Clinton eras — is calling on Congress to provide better payment and care for Americans suffering from long covid. The Covid Patient Recovery Alliance says the federal government should create grants for community health centers, primary care practices, mental health practitioners and community networks that can screen people, especially the uninsured or undocumented, The Post’s Amy Goldstein reports.
- Happening today: Health-care providers affected by the coronavirus pandemic can apply to receive $25.5 billion in aid from the Department of Health and Human Services.
