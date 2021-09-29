Welcome to The Daily 202! Tell your friends to sign up here. You know how some people breezily predict Official Washington will find a way out of the government-shutdown and debt-limit standoffs because “they always do?” On this day in 2008, the House failed to pass emergency legislation to save the banking system, leading to an eight-percent drop on the markets, what was then the largest in history. They eventually passed it, but nothing in Washington, D.C., should be taken for granted.