The success of the mandate approach is even more evident when you compare it to another big carrier, Delta. Delta too has sought to apply pressure on employees; it will charge a $200-per-month health insurance surcharge for unvaccinated employees starting Nov. 1. And it too has seen compliance grow, but only to 82 percent. It’s possible that could still grow ahead of Nov. 1, when it starts hitting the unvaccinated employees’ pocketbooks. But United is clearly way ahead of the game when it comes to vaccinations, which is difficult to attach to anything but its mandate.