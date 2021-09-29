The 2022 increase also is less than the 4.8 percent rise announced for 2022 in the second-largest public employee program, covering state workers of California, and the 6.5 percent expected overall growth in medical costs for next year, the OPM said. In the FEHBP, total premiums are increasing by 2.4 percent, but the government share is rising by less than the enrollee share because of the complex method of calculating the two.