Laura Edelson, one of the New York University researchers whose account was recently disabled by Facebook, urged lawmakers to consider requiring platforms to make all their ads publicly accessible in her testimony. She also suggested granting a “safe harbor” to researchers who collect data from the sites, to “clarify the legality” of their work. At the time, Facebook said it blocked Edelson and other researchers’ accounts because they were scraping data from the site without authorization, which it claimed violated its privacy standards and a pact struck with the Federal Trade Commission. (The FTC rebuffed the claim as “inaccurate” in a letter.)