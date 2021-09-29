But as The Washington Post’s Aaron Blake pointed out on Wednesday, those boxes also represent only a small portion of those organizations’ total employee pools. The state police, for example, actually saw only one of its 2,000-plus troopers quit so far — but even “dozens” is just a slice of the total. That’s why the box above is colored in light orange: That’s what dozens would look like, should it emerge. Novant Health, the health-care system in North Carolina, actually had 200 hesitant employees — of about 35,000 total — who ended up getting vaccinated, leaving 175 who were fired after not getting the shots. At Albany Medical Center, a similar total declined the vaccine. And United, which may lose almost 600 employees, has more than 100 times that many.