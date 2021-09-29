At the same time, Fauci emphasized there’s plenty we still need to account for and study further. Leading that list: Even if natural immunity allows for greater protection, how durable is it when compared with vaccine-induced immunity? Some research suggests it’s less long-lasting. If people who have been infected are exempted from the vaccine mandates or simply decide not to get the shots, what happens when they are outside the window of what the Israeli study suggests is superior protection?