We couldn’t agree more: “This has gone on month after month after month. It seems to me, and I may be wrong on this, but it seems we’re no further along than we were several months ago,” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who urged House Democrats to preserve their “leverage” in securing the reconciliation bill by taking a stand against the infrastructure bill, lamented to our Tony Romm, Marianna Sotomayor and Seung Min Kim.