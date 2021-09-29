Democrats from President Biden on down have vowed their proposed $3.5 trillion budget bill will cost “zero dollars” because higher taxes on the rich and corporations will offset the ultimate price tag. The actual top-line number — and hence how much the pay-fors need to raise — is still being litigated as Democrats feud over the reconciliation bill's scope, with progressives holding a $1 trillion infrastructure package hostage until lawmakers reach an agreement.
Whatever the budget measure's final cost, there are powerful industries standing in the way of paying for it.
We surveyed K Street and identified some of the pay-for fights attracting the most attention:
Hiking the corporate tax rate: The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the National Association of Manufacturers and other trade groups have plowed millions of dollars into ads and lobbying efforts fighting Democrats’ plan to raise the corporate tax rate. Right now, the House bill would hike that rate to 26.5 percent from 21 percent. (Biden has proposed raising it to 28 percent.)
- Business Roundtable’s Joshua Bolten said Tuesday he and Raytheon chairman and chief executive Gregory Hayes, who's heading up the group’s tax advocacy, had gotten “a good hearing” from moderate Democratic lawmakers “because many of them are deeply concerned about making it uncompetitive to do business in and from America.”
- Raises: $540 billion over 10 years, according to the Joint Committee on Taxation. (These estimates aren't universally agreed upon: The Tax Foundation, for instance, estimates hiking the corporate rate to 26.5 percent would raise about $704 billion.)
Drug-pricing measures: The pharmaceutical industry's lobbying powerhouse, Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, has spent millions of dollars running TV ads (as well as print ones in newspapers including The Washington Post) warning that Democrats' proposal to rein in drug prices mean politicians “will decide what medicines you can and can't get.” The trade group says it supports lowering drug prices — but not allowing Medicare to negotiate with drugmakers.
- PhRMA won a victory earlier this month when Rep. Scott Peters (D-Calif.) and two other Democrats voted against their party's plan in committee. “All those companies employ thousands of people in my district,” Peters later told The Wall Street Journal. “So it’s my job to make sure that that economy continues to thrive.”
- Raises: $456 billion over 10 years, according to a Congressional Budget Office score of a 2019 version of the proposal.
Raising international taxes: Democrats have proposed raising the Global Intangible Low Tax Income, popularly known as GILTI, which taxes U.S. companies that do business overseas. The tax is a mouthful but it's a big deal: Bolten said it would hit many of the corporations whose CEOs he represents “harder than a [corporate tax] rate increase would.”
- Companies working to derail such a hike argue the U.S. should wait until a treaty is hashed out with other countries agreeing to adopt these changes as well, according to a lobbyist representing several of them who spoke on the condition of anonymity. Any treaty, of course, wouldn't be finished until long after the reconciliation fight ends.
- Raises: About $250 billion over 10 years when combined with proposed changes to the Foreign-Derived Intangible Income tax, according to the American Enterprise Institute's Kyle Pomerleau's analysis of the JCT numbers.
Taxing exchange-traded funds (ETFs): Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) has proposed eliminating the tax advantages of ETFs, or bundles of assets that can be traded like stock, arousing the fury of investment firms that rely on the break.
- One trade group, the Investment Company Institute, argues Wyden’s proposal would break Biden’s pledge not to raise taxes on anyone making less than $400,000 a year; “92 percent of all ETF-investing households” make less than that, according to the trade group.
- “The people who are going to pay it are not the wealthy,” Eric Pan, ICI’s president and chief executive, said in an interview. “The people that are going to pay it are middle-income Americans.”
- Democrats counter the proposal wouldn’t tax ETFs held in retirement accounts, sharply limiting its impact on investors who make less than $400,000. “There are very few moderate-income people who hold taxable accounts,” one Senate Democratic aide said.
- Raises: $205 billion over 10 years, according to the Senate Democratic aide.
Methane fee: The American Petroleum Institute, the American Gas Association and other trade groups are lobbying against what they describe as a “natural gas tax” that could be included in the reconciliation package. Sens. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.), Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) proposed a methane fee back in March to cut emissions of the potent greenhouse gas.
- API says it supports methane regulation, but denounced the potential pay-for as “an unreasonable, punitive fee … that could jeopardize affordable and reliable energy with likely little reduction in greenhouse gas” emissions. The group won a victory when seven House Democrats sent a letter to Democratic leaders calling the fee “punitive.”
- “We have a lot of supporters in the Democratic caucus … who either represents oil and gas regions or they represent consumers who don’t want to pay higher [energy] costs,” Mike Sommers, API's president and chief executive, said in an interview.
- Raises: Unknown. It hasn't been scored yet.
On the Hill
The latest on the reconciliation, infrastructure stalemate
Time is a flat circle: Biden’s domestic agenda has been stalled, as Democrats scramble to avoid a government shutdown and resolve a partisan fight over the debt limit to prevent the U.S. from falling into financial crisis.
It became increasingly clear yesterday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is unlikely to have the votes on Thursday to pass the bipartisan infrastructure plan that cleared the Senate last month, as Sens. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) continued to spurn the size and scope of the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill that progressive House Democrats have their hearts set on.
We couldn’t agree more: “This has gone on month after month after month. It seems to me, and I may be wrong on this, but it seems we’re no further along than we were several months ago,” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who urged House Democrats to preserve their “leverage” in securing the reconciliation bill by taking a stand against the infrastructure bill, lamented to our Tony Romm, Marianna Sotomayor and Seung Min Kim.
One thing Manchin and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) do agree on is the need to “pause” on both bills to allow the complicated contours of reconciliation that have caused disagreement among Democrats to shake out.
- “I would love to hear the President say, we're going to realign all of our priorities together and move forward together, both in policy and in timing and bringing realigning these two votes will bring our party together,” Ocasio-Cortez told us. “All of this is unnecessary —the deadline is unnecessary and artificial. There's nothing that says we need a vote this week. Same thing with reconciliation.”
Today’s horoscope: Biden canceled his trip to Chicago today, an administration official told The Post, and will “focus instead on advancing the two now-stalled economic initiatives he supports on Capitol Hill,” per Tony, Marianna and SMK.
Also on the docket: “The Senate is expected to vote as early as Wednesday [today] on a revamped spending bill that would forestall a government shutdown at the end of the week after Democrats ditched action on the debt limit amid staunch Republican resistance,” Politico’s Caitlin Emma and Marianne LeVine report. "The bill would fund the government through Dec. 3, according to a copy obtained by POLITICO.”
The campaign
McAuliffe, Youngkin clash over vaccines, abortion at debate
Youngkin, McAuliffe spar in final match: “The final debate in Virginia’s governor’s race got off to a raucous beginning Tuesday night as Democrat Terry McAuliffe pressed his call for coronavirus vaccine mandates and Republican Glenn Youngkin defended his stance that vaccinations should be a matter of personal choice,” our colleagues Gregory S. Schneider and Laura Vozzella report.
- This is the first competitive governor’s race of the post-Trump era. But “sagging approval ratings for Biden appear to be depressing support for McAuliffe, while controversial developments in states with Republican governors — such as soaring coronavirus cases in Florida and the recent Texas law that bans most abortions — could work against Youngkin.”
The Media
